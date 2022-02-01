UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Lays Foundation Stone Of 15 Development Schemes For DG Khan

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday inaugurated as well as laid the foundation stone of 15 development schemes worth billions of rupees for DG Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday inaugurated as well as laid the foundation stone of 15 development schemes worth billions of rupees for DG Khan.

According to handout issued here, the CM inaugurated three projects of Rs 626 million by unveiling the plaque at Circuit House DG Khan that included a protective embankment to save the adjoining localities from river erosion, the Ghajini escape project and a protective embankment worth Rs. 418 million on the right side of Sindh river.

He also inaugurated the pull dot chowk beautification project of Rs 17.8 million along with the inauguration of Shehr-e-Khamoshan, Model Graveyard, Kotla Sikhani, Gharbi DG Khan having a value of Rs 190 million.

The CM laid the foundation stone of 12 projects of Rs 9 billion for DG Khan including a mother and child hospital valuing 2.

10 billion, construction of 133-KM long roads through Koh-e-Suleman improvement project with Rs 2.12 billion and building of emergency and OPD Block in DG Khan teaching hospital with Rs 1.91 billion rupees.

The academic block and hostel will be built with one billion rupees in Ghazi University DG Khan while Rs 160 million will be spent to establish Government Associate Boys College DG Khan.

Ghazi Park DG Khan will be restored with Rs 30 million while Rs 118 million will be spent to provide facilities in synthetic turf hockey ground city park. A dual road from Pull Dot to 'railway-phatak' will be constructed with Rs 392.9 million.

Restoration of the tehsil complex will be completed with Rs 50 million, whereas Rs 150 million will be spent for the completion of the district education complex and Rs 636.1 million will be spent to construct a police training school.

>