UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Lays Foundation Stone Of Chakdarra Bypass, Announces Developmental Schemes For Dir

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 06:58 PM

Chief Minister lays foundation stone of Chakdarra Bypass, announces developmental schemes for Dir

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Thursday visited Lower Dir and laid the foundation stone of six kilometer long Chakdarra Bypass

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Thursday visited Lower Dir and laid the foundation stone of six kilometer long Chakdarra Bypass.

Addressing a public meeting after foundation stone laying ceremony, CM said that Chakdarra Bypass would be completed in two years with an estimated cost of Rs. 450 million and it would reduce travelling time by 90 minutes.

He said that the project would benefit 3.3 million people of Dir, Bajaur and District Chitral. He said that Sanam Dam of Dir is gigantic project of public welfare for which government has approved 500 million rupees.

Chief Minister also announced upgrading of District Headquarters Taimergara and inclusion of upper Dir Cadet College in next ADP. He said that local industries would be given electricity and Lower Dir Medical College would be made functional very soon. He also announced beautification of Chakdarra.

He said that when PTI assume power performance of public entities were distressing and they were being mortgaged by previous rulers.

He said that PTI government took strict decisions despite having an option to acquire loan and overburden people. He said that economy of the country is strengthening with each passing day while steps have been taken to return foreign loans.

Mahmood Khan said that government has launched various public welfare schemes including Ehsas Program that aimed facilitation of poor and needy and give them chances to change their lives.

He said that Prime Minister improved the image of Pakistan and highlighted Kashmir issue on every available world forum.

The Chief Minister said that KP government is the only province that has started legislation to protect the rights of children and added that those found guilty of child abusing would be dealt accordingly.

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Poor Dam Chitral Dir Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Unfair distribution of wealth taking toll on masse ..

11 minutes ago

Haqqani leader welcomes Australian Professor at Do ..

13 minutes ago

Precautionary measures to avoid Coronavirus

15 minutes ago

Pakistan confirms first two cases of coronavirus

28 minutes ago

'Dar-ul-Falah Center for Women and Children' inaug ..

25 seconds ago

Girl Hospitalized With Suspected Coronavirus in Ru ..

28 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.