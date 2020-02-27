Chief Minister lays foundation stone of Chakdarra Bypass, announces developmental schemes for Dir

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Thursday visited Lower Dir and laid the foundation stone of six kilometer long Chakdarra Bypass

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Thursday visited Lower Dir and laid the foundation stone of six kilometer long Chakdarra Bypass.

Addressing a public meeting after foundation stone laying ceremony, CM said that Chakdarra Bypass would be completed in two years with an estimated cost of Rs. 450 million and it would reduce travelling time by 90 minutes.

He said that the project would benefit 3.3 million people of Dir, Bajaur and District Chitral. He said that Sanam Dam of Dir is gigantic project of public welfare for which government has approved 500 million rupees.

Chief Minister also announced upgrading of District Headquarters Taimergara and inclusion of upper Dir Cadet College in next ADP. He said that local industries would be given electricity and Lower Dir Medical College would be made functional very soon. He also announced beautification of Chakdarra.

He said that when PTI assume power performance of public entities were distressing and they were being mortgaged by previous rulers.

He said that PTI government took strict decisions despite having an option to acquire loan and overburden people. He said that economy of the country is strengthening with each passing day while steps have been taken to return foreign loans.

Mahmood Khan said that government has launched various public welfare schemes including Ehsas Program that aimed facilitation of poor and needy and give them chances to change their lives.

He said that Prime Minister improved the image of Pakistan and highlighted Kashmir issue on every available world forum.

The Chief Minister said that KP government is the only province that has started legislation to protect the rights of children and added that those found guilty of child abusing would be dealt accordingly.