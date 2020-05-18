Chief Minister lays foundation stone of Firdous market underpass project

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar laid the foundation stone of Firdous Market Underpass Project here on Monday

On the occasion, the CM said that a sum of Rs 1.76 billion would be spent on the project which includes land acquisition as well.

Giving details, he said the construction cost was estimated at Rs 1.09 billion but the government saved a sum of Rs 130 million through transparent tendering and now, the construction cost would be Rs 960 million. He commended the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) for saving Rs 130 million, adding that the Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was the custodian of every penny. The project was estimated to be completed in a period of four months but the LDA had been directed to accomplish it in 90 days, he said.

The CM emphasized that he would personally supervise the important project as like the supervision of development schemes of backward areas. The public resources were dissipated in the past but the incumbent government had saved the public money, he continued. Money minting was the preference of the past tenure but the government saves money to spend it on public welfare.

The CM continued that the credit of saving a huge amount of construction cost goes to the policies of the incumbent government.

He maintained that the 540-meter long two-lane dual carriageway underpass would facilitate the traffic of neighbouring areas. The underpass facility would be consisted of double lanes on both sides with special arrangements for water disposal. He said that around seven Kanal land would be acquired for the project, assuring that no building at Firdous Market Chowk would be affected.

The project would benefit more than 91,000 vehicles daily to save fuel worth millions of rupees annually, he said. The CM said the project would resolve the traffic problems and citizens' precious time would not be wasted. He reiterated that inhabitants of the provincial metropolis would be provided more facilities and the sewerage and water supply systems would also be improved.

LDA Director General Ahmad Aziz Tarar briefed the CM about the project.

Provincial Ministers Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Murad Raas, Vice Chairman LDA Sheikh Muhammad Imran, Punjab assembly members Sadia Sohail Rana,Umer Aftab Dhillon, Secretary Information, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Danish Afzal andothers were also present on the occasion.