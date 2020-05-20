UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Lays Foundation Stone Of Local Government Academy

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 02:02 AM

Chief Minister lays foundation stone of Local Government Academy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of Punjab Local Government Academy in Johar Town and launched the website of Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme.

This project would be completed through the financial support by the Asian Development Bank.

The CM appreciated the establishment of Punjab Local Government Academy and said the purpose of this project was to strengthen the local bodies system. Public representatives and local government officials would be given training in this academy and the Local Government department would be promoted according to the needs of the modern era, he added.

Secretary Local Government briefed that the project would be completed with an amount of Rs1.86 billion in 18 months period.

The academy would consist of two basements and six flours along with spacious car parking facility. The annual income of around 40 million rupees would be earned through the rent of first and second floors while Rs2 billion would be earned as rent during the next 20 years, he added. A library would also be established along with facilities like a classroom for 800, a hostel for 55 guests, seminar hall, auditorium and computer lab. The necessary environmental issues like air quality and voice level tests would also be taken care of in the construction of Punjab Local government Academy. The latest research facilities would be provided in addition to the installation of solar energy, he added.

Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretary Information and others were also present on this occasion.

