Chief Minister lays foundation stone of new general bus stand at Sardar Garhi

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Tuesday laid foundation stone of the new General Bus Stand at Sardar Garhi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Tuesday laid foundation stone of the new General Bus Stand at Sardar Garhi.

He also inaugurated newly constructed Family Park near Bashirabad.

Provincial Ministers, Taimur Salim Jhagra, Kamran Bangash and Faisal Amin Gandapur, MPAs including Asif Khan, Fazal Elahi, Arbab Jehandad and Malik Wajid were also present on the occasion.

CM also addressed party workers and newly elected local government representatives at Bashirabad and urged the elected representatives to utilize energies to benefit people and said that government is striving to address basic problems of people following vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Criticizing opposition for their machinations, he said that no confidence motion would fail and designs of corrupt politicians who are working to misled people would not succeed.

He said that opposition is dancing to the tune of country's enemies and they have nothing to convince people adding Imran Khan is working day and night to steer country out of mess that was created by past rulers.

It is worth mentioning that project of new bus stand would be completed till June 2023 with a cost of Rs. 5 billion. All the needed facilities would be provided to passengers in bus stand that would also help resolving traffic related issues being faced by residents of the city.