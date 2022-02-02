UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Lays Foundation Stone Of Projects Worth Billions

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2022 | 09:55 PM

Chief Minister lays foundation stone of projects worth billions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated as well as laid the foundation stone of 11 different development schemes of billions of rupees in Barthi and Sallari areas in Koh-e-Suleman, DG Khan.

He laid the foundation stone of eight different projects under Koh-e-Suleman Development Project which include the construction of tehsil complex in Koh-e-Suleman to be completed with Rs 120 million. He also laid the foundation stone of Koh-e-Suleman public school of excellence in Barthi which would be completed with Rs 2.18 billion.

He laid the foundation stone of construction of Barthi multipurpose hall to be completed with Rs 30 million along with laying the foundation stone of model dairy farm Taunsa Sharif with an amount of Rs 900 million.

The CM laid the foundation stone of construction and repair of 132 KM long 22 link roads with a cost of Rs 2.

13 billions. He also laid the foundation stone of the mini dam Thallang Jalaibi Morr project which would cost Rs 355 million. The foundation stone of different projects of tough tiles etc was also laid by him which would be completed with Rs 100 million.

He laid the foundation stone of a 122 KM long road project as the construction and expansion of the road would cost Rs 8.93 billion.

The CM inaugurated a bridge at Nullah Sunghar and the repair of road from Zain to Barthi with the cost of Rs 682 million. He also inaugurated upgradation and construction of boundary wall of Barthi graveyard completed with Rs 60 million. Alongside, he inaugurated THQ Barthi upgradation project with a cost of Rs 323 million.

>