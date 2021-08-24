Chief Minister lays foundation stone of Shahkam Flyover, lists various Lahore projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday laid the foundation stone of the signal-free Shahkam Chowk flyover project valuing Rs 4.23 billion, to ease the movement of 1.25 lakh vehicles daily.

The 606-metre long, two-sided with each side having three lanes project will be completed in 10 months while Rs 395 million were saved in land acquisition and transparent tendering.

Under the project, a 6-kilometre long defence road will also be dualized from labour colony to Multan Road, along with the construction of two small bridges each at the Hudiara Drain and canal.

Addressing the ceremony, the CM gave the credit of the composite development process and achievements of targets to Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that the Punjab government was following the policy of balanced development so that everyone could enjoy the benefits.

The CM vowed that everyone will be given the right of development along with equitable access to healthcare and education facilities. The CM said the government was giving attention to provide the facilities to the overcrowded areas adding that improvement of roads' infrastructure is a priority agenda. The government has started development schemes in neglected areas of the provincial metropolis while identifying public needs, he continued.

The CM maintained the Shahkam Chowk is a central point to connect different areas of the city. However, the CM regretted that the traffic was often clogged due to lack of space. The CM maintained the government has completed several projects in Lahore including the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar underpass, entrance point at Thokar Niaz Baig, a pedestrian bridge at Jinnah Hospital and construction of an underground water tank for rainwater.

Similarly, the Miyawaki urban forests were being developed at different points in Lahore, he added.

An organised master plan 2050 'Center of civilisation and prosperous Lahore' was being devised under LDA's supervision to develop the provincial metropolis according to future needs, he added.

While talking about the development performance of the PTI government, the CM said a turbo roundabout would be built at Shahdara Chowk to resolve traffic gridlock by raising separate passages for heavy and routine traffic. Work on Sheranwala gate flyover and Ferozepur Road Gulab Devi underpass projects is in progress while another underpass will be constructed at Samanabad Chowk, he said.

Meantime, three parking plazas were being assembled at Sheranwala Gate, Masti Gate and Ek Moriya Pul to park more than one thousand vehicles, he said.

The previous government launched different projects, excluding the Orange Line Metro Train project, valuing Rs 67 billion in Lahore during the third year of its tenure while the PTI government devised development schemes worth Rs 85 billion for Lahore in its third year, he added.

The CM asserted that the Ravi River Urban Development Project and Central business District are game-changer initiatives to transform Lahore into a world-class city. Along with the establishment of a children health university, a mother and child block will also be completed with Rs 7 billion at Ganga Ram Hospital, he added.

The CM announced that a new general hospital will be built with Rs14 billion and a surface water treatment plant will be established at Mehmood Booti Shahdara and Shadbagh with Rs10 billion.

Another surface water treatment plant was being set up at the BRB Canal, he said.

Meanwhile, the CM said that work was in progress on the water disposal project from Larechs Colony to Gulshan-e-Ravi, rehabilitation of historical heritage at Lahore Fort and Dilkash Lahore project to highlight the multifarious beauty of the historical city.

A tower facility will be constructed near the high court for the legal fraternity and phase-II of MPAs' hostel will be completed with Rs 3.44 billion, he added. A water supply project for 3 major union councils in Lahore will be completed with Rs 1.65 billion, the CM said and disclosed that a project has been devised to relocate markets around ring road for maintaining smooth traffic flow in the city. New emergency blocks consisting of 400, 400 beds each will be constructed in Services Hospital and Jinnah Hospital, along with the construction of hostel in Services Hospital, he added.

While giving details about the development performance of the PTI government, the CM said that construction of multi-storey parking plaza was being started near Civil Secretariat, construction of Revenue academy and revamping/extension of Mazaar Bibi Pak Daman is in progress, in addition, to start of prison complex Lahore, women development office complex at Sabzazar and repair and maintenance of Sagian Road.

He said that electric buses would be introduced on different routes in the provincial metropolis. Similarly, a bus information and schedule system will be introduced in addition to the construction of 200 bus stops shelters. A world-class bus terminal will also be built at Thokar Niaz Beg, he added.

The CM said 35,000 apartments would be constructed through LDA City Naya Pakistan Apartments project to provide shelter to the general public and lower cadre employees.

Construction of 4,000 apartments is in progress in the first phase, he said. The government has devised a Rs 360 billion district development package for composite development in the province, the CM added.

The CM said a network of shelter homes and almonries were being established to accommodate the unattended segments of society while recruiting 10,000 police officials and provision of 600 new vehicles. It is satisfying that Lahore police have resolved all high-profile cases in a record period and the PTI-led government has also completed the CTD headquarters project, he noted. He said the scope of LDA has been restricted to Lahore city only and it has been further decided to divide Lahore into new administrative units to improve service delivery and work is in progress actively.

The government has made 66 per cent increase in development budget, 185 per cent in health, 286 per cent in higher education, 29 per cent in school education, 306 in agriculture and 307 per cent rise in industries budget, while 24.7 per cent more recoveries have been made in PRA's dues, he added.

The new Punjab Assembly building has been completed and the government has keenly noted problems of every area while being committed to providing resources for solution to the problems, he added.

Provincial Minister Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Vice Chairman Wasa and member LDA governing body Sh Imtiaz Mahmood and member LDA governing body Tariq Sana Bajwa also spoke on the occasion.