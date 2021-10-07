Chief Minister lays foundation stone of Sheranwala Gate flyover, names it after Data Ganj Bakhsh

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar laid the foundation stone of the Sheranwala Gate flyover at a cost of Rs.5 billion on Thursday and announced to name it after the patron saint of Lahore, Hazrat Ali Hajveri known as Data Ganj Bakhsh

While paying tribute to the rich history, culture and traditions of the historic city of Lahore, he said Sheranwala Gate was situated in the periphery of historical places like Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore Fort and the Shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) to connect the new and old localities. Parking plazas will be constructed in Lahore where needed, he announced.

There was a dire need to initiate development work in the walled city and the PTI-led government had taken a lead in this regard, he continued. This 4th project was imperative to overcome traffic issues, he remarked continuing that Lala Shahbaz Qalandar Underpass had been completed, Gulab Devi Underpass will be completed before time and the Shahkam Chowk overhead bridge project was being completed speedily.

The present government had completed development schemes worth billions of rupees in Lahore, he noted. Similarly, a new sewerage line was being laid along Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Flyover, the CM added. The government had saved 270 million rupees through transparent tendering and 1.30 lakh vehicles will use this facility daily, he appended.

The LDA will complete this project before time and parking plazas will be constructed around Sherawala Gate, Masti Gate and Ik Moria Pul to park 1000 vehicles, he stated.

While giving details of the development work being done by the government, the CM said mother and child block at Ganga Ram Hospital will be completed with Rs. 7 billion, a new 1000-bed general hospital will be constructed at Ferozepur Road and 400-bed emergency blocks will be built at Services Hospital, Jinnah Hospital and Ferozepur Road.

The scope of WCLA had been expanded to the whole of the province and the government had also decided to hand over the control of Badshahi Mosque to WCLA to preserve its historic importance and reparation, he added.

Meanwhile, underground water storage tanks had been constructed to store rainwater in Lahore and this facility will be extended across Punjab, he declared adding that an underpass will be constructed to overcome traffic blockage from Cavalry Ground to DHA.

A turbo roundabout will also be constructed at Shahdara Chowk to create separate passages for heavy and light vehicles, he said. While Ravi Urban Development Authority and Central business District were game-changer plans, the CM maintained that the spate of development work will make Lahore a world-class metropolis.

The timely completion of development schemes, while maintaining transparency and quality, was the hallmark of the government and this would usher in a new era of development, he maintained.

He expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives in the Balochistan earthquake. The government and people of Punjab will not leave their brethren alone and every possible support will be extended, he announced.

Provincial Minister for Housing Asad Khokhar said the CM had won the hearts of the people by initiating a mega project which was the need of the area.

DG LDA said work was being done speedily to complete it before time and sewerage lines were also changed. Provincial Minister Khayal Ahmad Kastro, Senator Ejaz Chahdry, SACM Hasaan Khawar, Sadia Sohail MPA, PTI leadership and a large number of people attended the ceremony.

Earlier, DG LDA briefed the CM about the project.