UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Lays Wreath At Police Martyrs Monument

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 10:58 PM

Chief Minister lays wreath at police martyrs monument

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday visited the police martyrs monument at Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam and offered Fateha for the police martyrs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday visited the police martyrs monument at Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam and offered Fateha for the police martyrs.

He also laid wreath at the monument and paid rich tribute to the great sacrifices, rendered by the police jawans and officers for protection of people's lives and properties.

The government would continue to look after martyrs' families and they would not be left alone, he promised.

Provincial Information Minister Fayyaz-ul- Hassan Chohan, IG Police, CCPO Lahore, Secretary Information and DC Lahore were also present.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Police Martyrs Shaheed Information Minister Punjab Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE consumer spending up 65 pct in June

31 minutes ago

AED66.5 bn of foreign merchandise trade through Ab ..

31 minutes ago

Updated map of UAE’s terrain completed using Kha ..

31 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,342 new COVID-19 cases, 35 ..

1 hour ago

Emirates resumes flights to Kuwait City and Lisbon ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange maintains mome ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.