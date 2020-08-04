Chief Minister lays wreath at police martyrs monument

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday visited the police martyrs monument at Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam and offered Fateha for the police martyrs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday visited the police martyrs monument at Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam and offered Fateha for the police martyrs.

He also laid wreath at the monument and paid rich tribute to the great sacrifices, rendered by the police jawans and officers for protection of people's lives and properties.

The government would continue to look after martyrs' families and they would not be left alone, he promised.

Provincial Information Minister Fayyaz-ul- Hassan Chohan, IG Police, CCPO Lahore, Secretary Information and DC Lahore were also present.