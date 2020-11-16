Chief Minister leads walk in connection with Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Aalameen (PBUH) Week

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar led a walk in connection with Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Aalmeen (PBUH) Week at his office on Monday which was attended by cabinet members, parliamentarians, chief secretary and others

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar led a walk in connection with Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Aalmeen (PBUH) Week at his office on Monday which was attended by cabinet members, parliamentarians, chief secretary and others.

Talking to the media, the CM said it is an honour to join the walk arranged in connection with Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Aalmeen (PBUH) Week.

Efforts have been made in different countries to play with the sentiments of the Muslims in the garb of freedom of expression, he regretted. Pakistan has strongly condemned all such elements at every level and decided to celebrate Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Aalmeen (PBUH) Week every year in the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

In this regard, different celebrations were planned and Rehmatul-Lil-Aalmeen Scholarship is also being launched with an initial amount of Rs 500 million, he said.

The CM said half the amount would be utilized for giving stipends to position-holder students while the rest of the sum would be spent on Rehmatul-Lil-Aalmeen Scholarships. This amount would be enhanced every year along with holding of different celebrations to highlight the blessed life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), he said.

Meanwhile, competition has also been launched to produce a documentary about the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). "We pray to Almighty Allah to accept our efforts for highlighting the everlasting role and importance of the gracious and merciful life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH)" the CM concluded.