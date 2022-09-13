Chief Minister lifts ban on ad-hoc appointments in Health dept

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has lifted the ban on ad-hoc appointments in the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department and Specialized Healthcare And Medical Education Department

A summary sent by both the departments has been approved by the CM, said a handout issued here.

This would remove the shortage of medical staff as doctors, nurses and other staff would now be recruited on ad-hoc basis.