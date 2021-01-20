UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Listens To Public Problems

Wed 20th January 2021 | 11:05 PM

Chief Minister listens to public problems

While going from Harappa to Chichawatni, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar stopped his vehicle at old Chichawatni-Harappa road and listened to the problems of the locals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :While going from Harappa to Chichawatni, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar stopped his vehicle at old Chichawatni-Harappa road and listened to the problems of the locals.

The Chief Minister assured the people that their every problem will be solved, said a handout issued here.

The people also took selfies with the CM.

