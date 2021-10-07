Chief Minister Mahmood Khan announces mega projects for Dir

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan here Thursday announced mega uplift schemes for the area and said that developmental projects of billions of rupees were underway in various areas of Dir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan here Thursday announced mega uplift schemes for the area and said that developmental projects of billions of rupees were underway in various areas of Dir.

He was addressing a public meeting in Lal Qala, Lower Dir. He said that developmental schemes worth billions of rupees were underway in Lower Dir that would change the destiny of the area and its people.

CM announced Cadet College for Dir and Greater Water Supply scheme for Timergara. He also announced construction of 45 kilometer Thall-Patrak-Kumrat Road.

He also announced upgrading of Dir Campus to University and construction of links road for Binshahi, Jazabanda and Laram adding that developmental schemes of Rs one billion each would be started in all Constituencies of Dir in current year.

CM told that Chkakdarra- Dir motorway has been approved and the project would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 37 billion.

He said that work on Dir Medical College in progress and Rs. 5 billion Gopal irrigation scheme had been approved and added that Jandol Grid Station would be inaugurated very soon.

Recalling efforts of government to benefit masses, he said that food card would be launched to provide free ration to needy and deserving people. He said that seven economic zones had been established in three years to benefit people.

He said that KP was being linked with CPEC that would start economic activities in the province and usher area into new phase of progress and prosperity.

CM said that government was working to develop all the areas of KP on basis of parity and address long standing deprivations of backward areas.