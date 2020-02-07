Chief Minister Mahmood Khan approves technical college for Battagram

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Friday chairing a meeting of Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Peshawar approved Polytechnical college and up-gradation of existing Skill Development Center Koza Banda

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Friday chairing a meeting of Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Peshawar approved Polytechnical college and up-gradation of existing Skill Development Center Koza Banda.

Advisor to CM on Jails Taj Muhammad Khan Tarand during election campaign promised the construction of polytechnical college and now it the promise had been fulfilled.

After approval of the college, CM KPK had also ordered the department to start work immediately.

People of Battagram lauded the step of CM Mahmood Khan and efforts of Taj Muhammad Khan for the approval of technical college and development of the constituency.