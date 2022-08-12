Chief Minister Mahmood Khan condemns killing of policeman in Regi Model Town

A policeman on security duty in Regi Model Town was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :A policeman on security duty in Regi Model Town was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on Thursday.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the site after the incident and launched a search operation to arrest culprits involved in the incident.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has condemned the incident and offered condolences over the death of the policeman and expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the family.

He directed police to take the necessary steps for the immediate arrest of those involved in the incident.