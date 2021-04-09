Chief Minister Mahmood Khan condoles death of doctor due to Covid-19

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of former District Health Officer ( DHO) Buner, Dr. Ameee Sultan , who succumbed to the coronavirus infection

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of former District Health Officer ( DHO) Buner, Dr. Ameee Sultan , who succumbed to the coronavirus infection.

In a condolence message, the� Chief Minister �extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace.

He lauded services of the doctors and health workers who were working on the frontline to save the lives of other patients during the pandemic.