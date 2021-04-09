UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Condoles Death Of Doctor Due To Covid-19

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 02:25 PM

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan condoles death of doctor due to Covid-19

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of former District Health Officer ( DHO) Buner, Dr. Ameee Sultan , who succumbed to the coronavirus infection

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of former District Health Officer ( DHO) Buner, Dr. Ameee Sultan , who succumbed to the coronavirus infection.

In a condolence message, the� Chief Minister �extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace.

He lauded services of the doctors and health workers who were working on the frontline to save the lives of other patients during the pandemic.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Buner

Recent Stories

Ali Zafar wishes congratulations to Babar Azam

35 minutes ago

Shaniera Akram shares heart-touching note on fathe ..

1 hour ago

Ali Amin Khan Gandapur lashes India for 'state ter ..

3 minutes ago

Utility Stores provide subsidized edible items to ..

3 minutes ago

Two gamblers held in sagodha

3 minutes ago

Gibraltar unlocks after mass vaccinations

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.