UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Condoles Death Of Senator Dost Muhammad Mehsud's Brother

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2022 | 11:19 PM

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan condoles death of Senator Dost Muhammad Mehsud's brother

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of brother of Senator Dost Muhammad Khan Mehsud

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of brother of Senator Dost Muhammad Khan Mehsud.

In a condolence statement, he extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa May Family

Recent Stories

White House Says 'No Option Off Table' With Regard ..

White House Says 'No Option Off Table' With Regard to Cutting Russia Off From SW ..

14 seconds ago
 Environmental activist, 14, shot dead in Colombia

Environmental activist, 14, shot dead in Colombia

16 seconds ago
 100 more patients test Covid positive in Hyderabad ..

100 more patients test Covid positive in Hyderabad

17 seconds ago
 Balochistan govt to implement reforms in rule of ..

Balochistan govt to implement reforms in rule of law in Balochistan: Ziaullah

21 seconds ago
 One killed, two injured in Kuram firing

One killed, two injured in Kuram firing

4 minutes ago
 Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.