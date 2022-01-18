(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of brother of Senator Dost Muhammad Khan Mehsud

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of brother of Senator Dost Muhammad Khan Mehsud.

In a condolence statement, he extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.