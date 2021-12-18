UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Condoles Loss Of Precious Lives In Karachi Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 09:19 PM

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan condoles loss of precious lives in Karachi blast

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in the blast at Shershah area Karachi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in the blast at Shershah area Karachi.

In a statement, he expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolence to the bereaved families and prayed for departed souls in eternal peace.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the blast.

Chief Minister also condoled death of MNA Alamgir Khan's father in the blast.

He said that KP government equally share the grief of the bereaved families.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Alamgir Government Share

Recent Stories

US Labor Department Welcomes Appeals Court Reinsta ..

US Labor Department Welcomes Appeals Court Reinstating Vaccination Rules for Lar ..

31 seconds ago
 Two terrorists killed amid clearance operation in ..

Two terrorists killed amid clearance operation in Boya, North Wazirstan: ISPR

1 minute ago
 London declares 'major incident' over Omicron spre ..

London declares 'major incident' over Omicron spread

1 minute ago
 England's Smith guides Quins past Covid-hit Cardif ..

England's Smith guides Quins past Covid-hit Cardiff

1 minute ago
 BOI to organize B2B ,Investment Conference in Laho ..

BOI to organize B2B ,Investment Conference in Lahore

1 minute ago
 Serbian Environmental Activists Protest Outside of ..

Serbian Environmental Activists Protest Outside of Gov't Building Over Lithium M ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.