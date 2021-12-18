Chief Minister Mahmood Khan condoles loss of precious lives in Karachi blast

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in the blast at Shershah area Karachi.

In a statement, he expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolence to the bereaved families and prayed for departed souls in eternal peace.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the blast.

Chief Minister also condoled death of MNA Alamgir Khan's father in the blast.

He said that KP government equally share the grief of the bereaved families.