Chief Minister Mahmood Khan condoles over death of Sardar Attaullah Mengal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Sardar Attaullah Mengal, former Chief Minister Baluchistan.

In a condolence message issued here Thursday, KP CM expressed sympathies with bereaved family members.

He also prayed Allah Almighty for the eternal peace of departed soul and granting courage to family members to bear the loss with patience.