Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Confident Of PTI's Thumping Victory In Senate Election

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 04:00 PM

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan confident of PTI's thumping victory in Senate election

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday expressed optimism that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would get 10 senate seats from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday expressed optimism that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would get 10 senate seats from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly.

Talking to media persons here outside Provincial Assembly Hall, KP Chief Minister said he had full trust in his MPAs adding he firmly believed that no player of the PTI could be enticed by unethical and unlawful practices of vote trading.

He said that PDM has been divided while the PTI was going to get a majority in the Upper House of the parliament.

CM said that PTI was already enjoying support of 102 MPAs and did not need seats through horse trading.

To a question, he added the performance of former Minister for Irrigation Liaqat Khattak was not satisfactory and added that last time too, 18 members were expelled from the party for selling their votes. He added that this time the situation has improved.

