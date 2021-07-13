Chief Minister Mahmood Khan directs conducting survey to asses losses caused by rains in Hazara

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :A six-member delegation of parliamentarians from Hazara division led by Speaker Provincial Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here on Tuesday and apprised him of the losses and damages caused by flash floods in district Abbottabad and its adjoining areas.

During the meeting they discussed matters related to the rehabilitation of various infrastructure damaged by flash floods and compensations to the affected people. The matters related to the removal of illegal encroachments in Abbottabad city also came under discussion.

The delegation was comprised of provincial ministers Akbar Ayub Khan, Qalandar Khan Lodhi, Member of National Assembly Ali Khan Jadoon, Member Provincial Assembly Nazir Abasi and ex-provincial minister Yousaf Ayub.

Talking to the delegation, the chief minister directed Relief and Rehabilitation Department, Commissioner Hazara and other concerned high ups to conduct a survey to asses the losses caused by heavy rains and submit a report in this regard.

Mahmood Khan said the affected people would be facilitated and compensated to maximum possible level and would not be left alone.

He also announced reconstruction of the damaged Chamba Maira Bridge on emergency basis and directed the authorities concerned to take immediate steps for the rehabilitation of all access roads in the area in the shortest possible time.

The chief minister said that the government would go all out to mitigate the sufferings of people and provide maximum relief to them.

About the issue of encroachments in Abbottabad City, the chief minister stated that like other parts of the province, anti-encroachments drive would also be carried out without any discrimination in Abbottabad city and all kinds of encroachments on road sides, water courses and other public places would be removed at all costs.

Meanwhile, the chief minister expressed grief and sorrow on the losses of human lives due to heavy rains and flash floods in various parts of the province. He expressed sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed for the eternal peace of departed souls.