Chief Minister Mahmood Khan establishes direct contact with masses for relief

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was taking serious measures to extend relief to masses and successfully resolving their problems at their doorstep.

As part of such efforts, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has launched a public outreach campaign and on Monday he established direct telephonic contact with people who visited various departments such as Patwar Khana and police stations.

He inquired about problems people faced in those departments and directed the concerned authorities to take immediate measures for removing bottlenecks, obstructing dispensation of instant relief to masses.

During those contacts, the chief minister garnered first hand information about facilities of public departments for masses and asked about complaints such as corruption or unusual delay in resolution of masses' problems.

Mahmood Khan warned officials of legal action for showing negligence in facilitating or providing services up to the masses' satisfaction.