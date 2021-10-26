UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Expresses Complete Solidarity With Kashmiris On Black Day

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 09:20 PM

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan expresses complete solidarity with Kashmiris on Black Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Mahmood Khan, expressing complete solidarity with Kashmiris on the occasion of Black Day, has said that October 27, 1947 is the blackest day in the human history when Indian security forces entered Srinagar and began atrocities on the innocent Kashmiris to occupy Jammu and Kashmir.

In his message issued on the eve of the Kashmir Black Day, he said atrocities and barbarism begun with the intrusion of Indian security forces in the Jammu and Kashmir have never stopped.

He said independence is the fundamental right of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and they will always stand by them for their just right to self-determination.

The KP CM urged the international human rights organizations to take notice of the atrocities of Indian security forces against Kashmiris and play a role in the implementation of the United Nations resolutions for granting the right to self-determination to the people of the IIOJK.

He said peace in the region is linked with the resolution of the Kashmir issue and no durable peace is possible without its resolution.

Reiterating the resolve of continuing moral, political and diplomatic support for the people of IIOJK, he said they are battling the war of their independence from such a long time that has no precedent in the world history.

He was confident that the struggle of Kashmiris will succeed and the people of Kashmir will begin a new and independent life of peace and progress.

Mahmood Khan said India, which considered herself as the biggest champion of democracy of the world has unleashed a reign of terror on Kashmiris since the last seven decades is highly condemnable.

The chief minister said for crushing the struggle of the independence of Kashmiris, India is using all kind of tactics and said the besiege of Kashmiris through one sided and illegal steps taken during last two years is the matter of high concern for the international community and particularly for the United Nations and other international human rights organizations.

He urged the United Nations and other international human rights organizations to grant the right to self-determination to the people of Kashmir to make decisions about their future and implementation of the resolutions of the United Nations in letter and spirit in this regard.

The chief minister said the peaceful struggle of independence started by the people of Kashmir is a matchless struggle and an example that cannot be suppressed in any circumstances.

He said the present government is not only supporting the peaceful struggle for the right to self-determination by the people of IIOJK rather also in the forefront in raising voice for Kashmiris at all available forums.

The chief minister said the manner through which Prime Minister Imran Khan has fought the case of Kashmir on the floor of the UN General Assembly has no precedent in the history.

He said the people of Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan will continue full political, moral and diplomatic support to the struggle of the independence of Kashmiris.

