Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Grieved Over School Bus Accident

14 minutes ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 09:40 PM

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan grieved over school bus accident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over private school bus accident in barlako area of Swat in which two students were killed and many injured.

In a statement , he expressed his condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased students and prayed for the departed souls.

He prayed for the speedy recovery of injured students and directed hospital authorities to provide best medical facilities to the injured students.

