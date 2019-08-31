Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan grieves over loss of lives in Upper Kohistan incident

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a mishap where a jeep fell into stream after a bridge collapse incident at Tehsil Kundian of Upper Kohistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister , Mahmood Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a mishap where a jeep fell into stream after a bridge collapse incident at Tehsil Kundian of Upper Kohistan

In a statement issued here on Saturday, CM prayed for the eternal peace of departed souls and early recovery of the injured.

He also directed provision of all the needed help and assistance to victims.