UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Grieves Over Loss Of Lives In Upper Kohistan Incident

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 09:08 PM

Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan grieves over loss of lives in Upper Kohistan incident

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a mishap where a jeep fell into stream after a bridge collapse incident at Tehsil Kundian of Upper Kohistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a mishap where a jeep fell into stream after a bridge collapse incident at Tehsil Kundian of Upper Kohistan.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, CM prayed for the eternal peace of departed souls and early recovery of the injured.

He also directed provision of all the needed help and assistance to victims.

Related Topics

Injured Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kundian Kohistan All Jeep

Recent Stories

Ex-XEN Irrigation, others booked in Muzaffargarh

1 minute ago

Marsh a 'good option' says Australia chief Hohns a ..

1 minute ago

Woman found murdered in Sialkot

1 minute ago

Sports Board Punjab to set-up camps for various ga ..

1 minute ago

Strong security plan devised for Muharram: Bashara ..

11 minutes ago

SSP Larkana chalks out plan for Muharram security

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.