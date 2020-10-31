Chief Minister Mahmood Khan inaugurates Shamizai Irrigation Scheme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Saturday inaugurated the Shamizai Irrigation project which was completed at a cost of Rs.907 million, it will irrigate five and half thousand acres of land

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Saturday inaugurated the Shamizai Irrigation project which was completed at a cost of Rs.907 million, it will irrigate five and half thousand acres of land.

The project will benefit several villages, including Bagh Dheri, Ashari, Sambar and Kharara.

Chief Minister also inaugurated a project to supply Sui gas to Matta and Khowzakhela .

The project will be completed in June 2021 at an estimated cost of Rs 2 billion.

The project will benefit about one lakh population of the area. Federal Minister Murad Saeed, Provincial Minister Mohibullah Khan, Chairman DDAC� Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan were also present on the Inauguration ceremony.