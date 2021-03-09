Chief Minister Mahmood Khan orders inquiry into killing of a student incident

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Mahmood Khan has expressed anger over the incident of killing of a student in police firing in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Mahmood Khan has expressed anger over the incident of killing of a student in police firing in Peshawar.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister, Kamran Bagash in a statement on Tuesday said that Chief Minister while taking strict notice of the incident had directed the IGP Khyber Pakhtunkwa to take action against those responsible and brought them to justice.

The Chief Minister also directed the IGP to conduct an impartial inquiry.

He said that no one including police personnel would be allowed to take the law into their hands.

A student, Mubashir hailing from Bannu was shot dead when police opened firing at his car in Faqirabad area on Monday night.

The deceased student came to Peshawar for entry test in the university.