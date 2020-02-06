Chief Minister Mahmood Khan visits Taxation deptt, CPO Office, reviews facilities available for masses

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan visited to Central Police Office and discussed various issues with concerned police officers pertaining to law and order situation in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Mahmood Khan visited to Central Police Office and discussed various issues with concerned police officers pertaining to law and order situation in the province.

Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abassi along with other high officials of the police department welcomed the Chief Minister upon his arrival to the office of the CPO where a smartly-turned out contingent of police presented him guard of honor. The Chief Minister laid floral wreath on the mausoleum of martyred police personnel.

The chief minister was briefed about wide ranging issues including performance of the police department besides matters pertaining to security situation in the province.

He was briefed about five-year crime graph report and informed that crime rate had dropped as a result of effective security measures by the police force.

Mahmood Khan appreciated performance of the police force, saying the valiant force had rendered matchless sacrifices in war on terror and as a result peace was restored.

Later talking to media persons, the Chief Minister said maintenance of public order in merged areas was prime responsibility and the government was making every effort to make these areas citadel of peace and harmony.

He said that safe city scheme included in his top priorities and work on the project was under way.

We are in contact with Punjab police to make full use of the safe city project.

The Chief Minister also visited Excise and Taxation Department and reviewed arrangements for facilitating masses.

He said the government was taking concrete measures for the welfare of people and added that the department should provide best services to masses.