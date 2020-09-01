Chief Minister Mahmood personally monitoring flood situation

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa Mahmood Khan on Tuesday said that he was personally monitoring areas affected from rains and floods

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa Mahmood Khan on Tuesday said that he was personally monitoring areas affected from rains and floods.

In a statement, Chief Minister said , " I am monitoring the situation personally and will visit all places affected by rains and floods".

He said that all members of the cabinet are tasked to liaise with administration and relief department to ensure best possible service of the people in their areas during this crisis.

Chief Minister said that government stood with their people in all thick and thin.

All government machinery put on red alert to respond to any rains related / flood situation, he said.

Chief Minister said that control rooms have been established established in districts with all relief arrangements in place.

He said provincial disaster management authority ( PDMA), District Administration and municipal authorities have been mobilised across the province.