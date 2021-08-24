UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Making Effort To Address Public Issues: Saleem Khosa

Balochistan Minister for Revenue Mir Saleem Khan Khosa Tuesday said that Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan and his cabinet making every effort to address public problems

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 )

He stated this during his visit to the Social Welfare Office in Sohbatpur where Director of Welfare Department Naseerabad welcomed the minister and discussed various issues with him.

Mir Saleem Khosa said huge funds had been provided through social welfare for the welfare and treatment of the people suffering from deadly diseases.

He said special attention was being paid to the public issues of Sohbatpur and they had been included in the PSDP.

Welfare Sector, Director appreciated the efforts of Muhammad Saleem Khosa, for Sohbatpur and other areas.

