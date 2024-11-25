Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, ADB Official Discuss Development Projects
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 25, 2024 | 07:28 PM
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met with Country Director for Pakistan Resident Mission of Asian Development Bank, Dr. Emma Xiaoqin Fan, to discuss ongoing development projects, strengthening of the economy, providing cooperation for improving basic infrastructure along with enhancing cooperation in agriculture, health, education, environmental cooperation and digital development
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met with Country Director for Pakistan Resident Mission of Asian Development Bank, Dr. Emma Xiaoqin Fan, to discuss ongoing development projects, strengthening of the economy, providing cooperation for improving basic infrastructure along with enhancing cooperation in agriculture, health, education, environmental cooperation and digital development.
Matters pertaining to the ‘Jalalpur Irrigation Project’ and ‘Clean Energy’ came under discussion. Country Director Asian Development Bank Dr. Emma Xiaoqin Fan, appreciated steps being taken by the Punjab government for women empowerment and other public welfare initiatives.
The Chief Minister appreciated financial and technical support of Asian Development Bank in various projects of Punjab. She said, “ADB's is playing a pivotal role in prosperity of the people and restoration of the national economy.”
She added, “The Punjab government is moving forward under a comprehensive plan to attain socio-economic development. Collaboration with the Asian Development Bank will further strengthen development objectives in Punjab.”
Dr. Emma Xiaoqin Fan said, “Asian Development Bank is keen to further expand its cooperation with Pakistan, especially Punjab. Punjab's climate policy will prove to be beneficial for the environment and national economy."
Recent Stories
Workshops held on best practices in online education
Direct flights to Moscow, trade corridor with Belarus, Central Asia on the agend ..
Smog, fog expected in parts of Punjab and Sindh: PMD
District admin introduces designated days for LTV and HTV driving tests
PBIT strives to secures pre-credit approvals to attract investors
DIG Raza visits PIMS to inquire after injured officer
MARSEW-7 brings together insightful minds to deepen of maritime security: Naval ..
Ensuring law & order in capital, top-most priority; IG Rizvi
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme
PQG, ILMA university sign MoU to enhance talent pool in Islamic finance industry
Pakistan cricket club wins Karachi region PCB inter club cricket tourney
Every day, the chaotic group is busy waging war on the capital to destabilize th ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Workshops held on best practices in online education2 minutes ago
-
Direct flights to Moscow, trade corridor with Belarus, Central Asia on the agenda: Aleem Khan9 minutes ago
-
Smog, fog expected in parts of Punjab and Sindh: PMD17 minutes ago
-
District admin introduces designated days for LTV and HTV driving tests17 minutes ago
-
DIG Raza visits PIMS to inquire after injured officer20 minutes ago
-
MARSEW-7 brings together insightful minds to deepen of maritime security: Naval Chief20 minutes ago
-
Ensuring law & order in capital, top-most priority; IG Rizvi20 minutes ago
-
Awareness drive against HIV & AIDS launched in Quetta40 minutes ago
-
PJN, UNDP hold workshop on strengthening Dispute Resolution Councils in Mardan Division40 minutes ago
-
PTI misleading youth through hallow slogans of change: PPP40 minutes ago
-
Belarus President arrives in Islamabad on three-day official visit to Pakistan40 minutes ago
-
Patron-in-Chief PFVA appointed as Member PCSIR40 minutes ago