Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, ADB official discuss development projects

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met with Country Director for Pakistan Resident Mission of Asian Development Bank, Dr. Emma Xiaoqin Fan, to discuss ongoing development projects, strengthening of the economy, providing cooperation for improving basic infrastructure along with enhancing cooperation in agriculture, health, education, environmental cooperation and digital development

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met with Country Director for Pakistan Resident Mission of Asian Development Bank, Dr. Emma Xiaoqin Fan, to discuss ongoing development projects, strengthening of the economy, providing cooperation for improving basic infrastructure along with enhancing cooperation in agriculture, health, education, environmental cooperation and digital development.

Matters pertaining to the ‘Jalalpur Irrigation Project’ and ‘Clean Energy’ came under discussion. Country Director Asian Development Bank Dr. Emma Xiaoqin Fan, appreciated steps being taken by the Punjab government for women empowerment and other public welfare initiatives.

The Chief Minister appreciated financial and technical support of Asian Development Bank in various projects of Punjab. She said, “ADB's is playing a pivotal role in prosperity of the people and restoration of the national economy.”

She added, “The Punjab government is moving forward under a comprehensive plan to attain socio-economic development. Collaboration with the Asian Development Bank will further strengthen development objectives in Punjab.”

Dr. Emma Xiaoqin Fan said, “Asian Development Bank is keen to further expand its cooperation with Pakistan, especially Punjab. Punjab's climate policy will prove to be beneficial for the environment and national economy."