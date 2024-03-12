Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves free Wi-Fi pilot project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that IT, education and Film City projects will start in Lahore at the earliest.

Presiding over a meeting on IT City and Lahore Knowledge Park, she added, ”Business opportunities will be provided to best IT companies from all over the world in IT City Lahore.”

She expressed her satisfaction that microsoft, Oracle and other big companies had given their consent to establish offices in IT City Lahore. She also directed authorities concerned to invite major Chinese IT companies as well to set up their offices here.

Moreover, the chief minister was briefed that campuses of world-renowned international universities would also be built in Education City Lahore for students from all over Pakistan including Punjab. She directed to present a comprehensive plan in this regard at the earliest after consulting the management of these universities.

The Chief Minister also approved the launch of a free Wi-Fi pilot project in Lahore. She directed to start a free Wi-Fi service preferably in educational institutions, at airports, railway stations and bus stands. Under the protect, in phase-I, free Wi-Fi services will be launched at 10 locations in Lahore within two weeks. In total, free Wi-Fi sites will be established at 516 locations in Lahore.

Earlier, CBD CEO Mr Imran Amin gave a detailed presentation on the IT City and Lahore Knowledge Park project.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Adviser Pervaiz Rashid, Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary, SMBR, Chairman P&D, Secretary Housing, Secretary Higher Education, CEO Brig (Rtd) Mansoor Janjua DG LDA, Chairman PITB and other officers concerned also attended the meeting.