Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Lauds Services Of Firefighters On Firefighters' Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2024 | 06:46 PM
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said “Firefighters Day" is a day to recognize the sacrifices of firefighters who save people trapped in fires
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said “Firefighters Day" is a day to recognize the sacrifices of firefighters who save people trapped in fires.
In her message on International Firefighters' Day, she added,”How can we forget the rescuers who sacrifice their lives to save others. I salute every brave firefighter on International Firefighters' Day.
Those who jump into the burning fire for others without caring for their own lives are the real heroes.” She maintained,”They brave every challenge in the line of duty. It is important to implement safety measures to prevent fire incidents. Implementation of building safety laws will be ensured to protect high-rise buildings from fires. Necessary steps are being taken to implement Punjab Community Safety Buildings Regulations.”
