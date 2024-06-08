Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pays Tribute To Martyred Constables
Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2024 | 06:53 PM
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid tribute to two constables, who were martyred in firing by dacoits in the Shedani area of Rahim Yar Khan
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid tribute to two constables, who were martyred in firing by dacoits in the Shedani area of Rahim Yar Khan.
The Chief Minister said, “The police personnel attaining the exalted rank of martyrdom during performing their duty are the pride of Punjab Police.
” The Chief Minister expressed her heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the family members of martyred constables Shafique Ahmad and Zeeshan Khurram.
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed to provide best treatment facilities to injured personnel Muhammad Ishaq. She directed the IG Police to ensure an expeditious arrest of the dacoits involved in the incident.
Recent Stories
Turkish envoy calls for increasing bilateral trade to $5bn
Italy votes in EU election with Meloni poised as powerbroker
Coordinated strategy be adopted to eliminate encroachments from the city: Mayor ..
CM takes notice of death of two children at Sahiwal hospital
Minister visits cattle market, reviews arrangements
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves Punjab’s first-ever livesto ..
Ukraine targets airfield in south Russia with drones
PTDC two-day int’l symposium to explore economic prospects
CCP signs first international MoU with Chinese market regulator
Punjab Livestock Card and Farmers' Guidance App; check details here
Stronger ties between LCCI and AJK chamber stressed
Chairperson BISP conducts surprise visit of payment campsite to check facilities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Turkish envoy calls for increasing bilateral trade to $5bn12 seconds ago
-
Coordinated strategy be adopted to eliminate encroachments from the city: Mayor Karachi17 seconds ago
-
CM takes notice of death of two children at Sahiwal hospital18 seconds ago
-
Minister visits cattle market, reviews arrangements2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves Punjab’s first-ever livestock card & farmers’ ..2 minutes ago
-
Jashan-e-Baharan Polo Tournament starts at Astore23 minutes ago
-
PTDC two-day int’l symposium to explore economic prospects15 minutes ago
-
KP Halal Food Authority conducts operations in DI Khan33 minutes ago
-
Seminar on World Food Safety Day held in Kohat33 minutes ago
-
Buledi chairs 'The Role of Tribal Structures' panel33 minutes ago
-
Meeting of Mines Welfare Board held33 minutes ago
-
Shazia urges govt to convene NEC meeting33 minutes ago