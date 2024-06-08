Open Menu

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pays Tribute To Martyred Constables

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2024 | 06:53 PM

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif pays tribute to martyred constables

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid tribute to two constables, who were martyred in firing by dacoits in the Shedani area of Rahim Yar Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid tribute to two constables, who were martyred in firing by dacoits in the Shedani area of Rahim Yar Khan.

The Chief Minister said, “The police personnel attaining the exalted rank of martyrdom during performing their duty are the pride of Punjab Police.

” The Chief Minister expressed her heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the family members of martyred constables Shafique Ahmad and Zeeshan Khurram.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed to provide best treatment facilities to injured personnel Muhammad Ishaq. She directed the IG Police to ensure an expeditious arrest of the dacoits involved in the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Punjab Rahim Yar Khan Family Best

Recent Stories

Turkish envoy calls for increasing bilateral trade ..

Turkish envoy calls for increasing bilateral trade to $5bn

12 seconds ago
 Italy votes in EU election with Meloni poised as p ..

Italy votes in EU election with Meloni poised as powerbroker

14 seconds ago
 Coordinated strategy be adopted to eliminate encro ..

Coordinated strategy be adopted to eliminate encroachments from the city: Mayor ..

17 seconds ago
 CM takes notice of death of two children at Sahiwa ..

CM takes notice of death of two children at Sahiwal hospital

18 seconds ago
 Minister visits cattle market, reviews arrangement ..

Minister visits cattle market, reviews arrangements

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves Punjab’s first-ever livesto ..

2 minutes ago
Ukraine targets airfield in south Russia with dron ..

Ukraine targets airfield in south Russia with drones

2 minutes ago
 PTDC two-day int’l symposium to explore economic ..

PTDC two-day int’l symposium to explore economic prospects

15 minutes ago
 CCP signs first international MoU with Chinese mar ..

CCP signs first international MoU with Chinese market regulator

15 minutes ago
 Punjab Livestock Card and Farmers' Guidance App; c ..

Punjab Livestock Card and Farmers' Guidance App; check details here

1 hour ago
 Stronger ties between LCCI and AJK chamber stresse ..

Stronger ties between LCCI and AJK chamber stressed

1 hour ago
 Chairperson BISP conducts surprise visit of paymen ..

Chairperson BISP conducts surprise visit of payment campsite to check facilities

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan