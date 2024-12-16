Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to inaugurate first phase of Dhee Rani program on 19th

Under the "Dhee Rani Program," led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the first phase of the program would be held on December 19 at Expo Centre here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Under the "Dhee Rani Program," led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the first phase of the program would be held on December 19 at Expo Centre here.

The main arrangements of the group marriage would be organized by the Department of Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal. For the details, needy people can contact the helpline 1312. Senior official sources in Punjab Social Welfare department told APP that according to Dhee Rani initiative, poor families grappling with resource constraints in way of their daughters’ weddings, need not worry more as Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has given the go-ahead to this unique plan which can get the problem resolved by a click on their computers or smartphones on a portal that is now functional.

Meanwhile, according to the information available on the portal, girls of the age of 18-40 years, who are orphan, destitute, or disabled, or daughters of disabled parent can apply either themselves, or through their father or guardian.