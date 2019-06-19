UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Meets MPAs

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 11:41 PM

The Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar met with members of Punjab Assembly belonging from Sahiwal and Sargodha divisions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :The Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar met with members of Punjab Assembly belonging from Sahiwal and Sargodha divisions.

The CM discussed the matters in detail regarding provision of facilities to the public and solution of their problems in the meeting.

Every member of PTI from Sahiwal and Sargodha divisions gave proposals of their Constituencies along with solutions of citizens' problems during four-hours long marathon session.

The CM before the meeting went to meet every member of assembly, greeted and shook hands with them.

He himself noted down suggestions and recommendations of Assembly Members during prolonged session and issued necessary instructions to the concerned authorities for redressal of problems.

The Assembly Members congratulated CM on presenting excellent budget and paid him glowing tributes by saying that "PTI government presented a people-friendly budget despite facing difficult circumstances." They further said that implementation of proposed steps outlined in the budget would ensure long lasting progress of people of the province.

