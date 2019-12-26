Chief Minister meets MPAs, directs timely completion of ongoing schemes

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that the important mega developmental projects would be completed on priority basis and transparency and quality would be ensured in the completion of developmental schemes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) : Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that the important mega developmental projects would be completed on priority basis and transparency and quality would be ensured in the completion of developmental schemes.

He expressed these views while talking to MPAs at Chief Minister Secretariat here Thursday. MPAs apprised the Chief Minister regarding progress made so far on ongoing developmental projects and other issues in their concerned constituencies.

KP chief minister said that provincial government is pursuing a policy of uniform development in all the districts while special attention is being paid to the development and beautification of the provincial capital Peshawar.

Chief Minister further stated that provincial government was bringing positive reforms in health and education sectors which would further improve the performance. He said that government was taking pragmatic measures for the resolution of public problems throughout the province.

He said that online services were being provided in various departments for the convenience of the people so that most of problems and issues could be solved quickly.

The Chief Minister furthered said that the police system had been set upon modern lines, which was providing easy and modern services to the people of the province stating that the manifesto and agenda of the PTI government was to bring about positive change in the society by providing justice and better facilities to the common man.

He said that people of the province awarded their mandate to PTI for the second time in the history of province. We have to further strengthen the people confidence and keep the province moving towards development and prosperity.

The Chief Minister said that instead of focusing on the propaganda of the opponents, focus should be made on the timely completion of developmental projects and to provide better services to the public.

He assured the MPAs that the provincial government not only wants the rapid development of all the Constituencies but it also taking pragmatic steps to achieve the set targets.

He said that a number of policies and rules had been formulated to make the province economically viable and steps were underway to ensure ease of doing business policy in the province so as to facilitate foreign investors and local business community and providing support and cooperation in this regard.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was now becoming the most suitable destination for investors in many sectors, which not only ensure development in this province but will also stable the economy of the country.

He said that the provincial government was taking all possible steps to utilize investment potential in tourism, minerals, energy and other such sectors which would create employment opportunities and contribute to the overall economic stability of the province.