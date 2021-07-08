UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Meets Notables, General Public In DG Khan

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 10:10 PM

Chief Minister meets notables, general public in DG Khan

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar met with notables and the general public in DG Khan and received applications from the visitors

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar met with notables and the general public in DG Khan and received applications from the visitors.

He issued directions to the officials for the solution of public problems.

He spoke in Saraiki and Balochi languages and said "Our joys and sorrows are common and every issue of the public will be treated as personal," he said and ensured immediate feedback on the applications.

The people thanked the CM for taking a personal interest and said that he was serving the masses diligently.

A direct liaison by the chief minister with them was praiseworthy, they added.

More Stories From Pakistan

