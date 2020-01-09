UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Meets PTI MNAs, Parliamentary Secretaries Of KP To Discuss Developmental Projects

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 09:17 PM

Chief Minister meets PTI MNAs, parliamentary secretaries of KP to discuss developmental projects

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has said that the overall development of the province including of Newly Merged Tribal Districts (NMDs) is the priority of the incumbent government adding that developmental works in NMDs and underprivileged districts of the province will be completed on priority basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has said that the overall development of the province including of Newly Merged Tribal Districts (NMDs) is the priority of the incumbent government adding that developmental works in NMDs and underprivileged districts of the province will be completed on priority basis.

This was stated by Chief Minister while talking to MNAs and parliamentary secretaries of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Chief Minister House here Thursday.

MNA Malik Anwar Taj, MNA and Chairman Standing Committee SAFRON Sajid Khan Mohmand, MNA Khayal Zaman, MNA Sibghatullah, MNA and Parliamentary Secretary Saleh Muhammad, Minority MNA Jamshed Thomas and others were present.

The Chief Minister stated that construction work on 64 Km Chopan to Sarlara road at an estimated cost of Rs. 1.18 billion, 40 km Ghaibah Chowk to Gorsal border road at an estimated cost of Rs. 0.6871 billion in Tribal District Mohmand will be inaugurated very soon. He said that both the projects have been tendered and civil works will be started after its inauguration. The projects will provide better travelling facilities to the people of District Mohmand.

The Chief Minister stated that solarization of mosques and other public places, construction and rehabilitation of roads, provision of staff and other facilities to educational and health institutions and other infrastructure in the whole province including NMDs will be ensured soon.

He said that the announcements made for Upper Dir are being implemented adding that provision of fire brigade ambulances to Tehsil Largam and Beanazir University Shreingal Dir Upper will be ensured.

The Chief Minister discussed overall development of the province and Party affairs with the MNAs and said that PTI has been elected by the people all over the country while people of this province have elected the party for second term.

"We have to move forward according to the expectations of people and should work as a team for the rapid advancement of the province including NMDs," he stressed.

The Chief Minister furthered that all the announcements regarding development projects made at Dir Upper will be materialized. "Provision of funds for the rapid completion of developmental schemes across the province will be ensured on priority basis", he added.

Mahmood Khan reiterated that steps are being taken for the establishment of industrial zones in the province which will not only boost economic development but will also provide job opportunities to the people. He said that a progress report on Sharmai power project will be sorted out and possible steps will be initiated for its completion.

He further said that steps would also be made possible for the starting of Barawal College District Upper Dir.

The Chief Minister made it clear that all developmental works would be completed in accordance with the expectations and priorities of the people and their elected representatives.

