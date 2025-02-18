Chief Minister Meets Sarhad Chamber Delegation To Address Business Concerns
Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2025 | 03:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Tuesday met with a delegation from the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industries to discuss the challenges faced by traders and industrialists in the province.
The meeting was also attended by provincial ministers Meena Khan Afridi, Abdul Karim Tordher, Muhammad Israr, and officials from the Industries Department.
During the meeting, the Chief Minister assured the business community that their issues would be resolved on a priority basis.
He encouraged local investors to take advantage of the province’s vast opportunities, particularly in the mining sector. He highlighted that the provincial government has established its own mining company to modernize and develop the industry.
The Chief Minister also emphasized that the government is introducing an investment-friendly law to simplify business processes and provide all necessary facilities through a one-window operation.
To support industries, the government is laying new provincial transmission lines to supply electricity at lower rates.
Several power projects are expected to generate around 800 megawatts of electricity in the coming years.
He further stated that industrial and commercial growth is key to reducing unemployment in the province.
A new lease policy is being introduced to promote the commercial sector, and commercial plazas under the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project in Peshawar will be completed by June this year.
To provide relief to the business community, the provincial government will offer tax concessions to industrialists.
Additionally, traffic congestion in Peshawar will be addressed with the construction of seven new underpasses. The Chief Minister assured the delegation that any issues related to the Federal government would be taken up with the relevant authorities.
The delegation expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for his commitment to addressing their concerns and assured their full support in the province’s economic development.
Recent Stories
DIFC marks 20th anniversary with record annual performance
Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Tonga Islands in South Pacific
Abu Dhabi to host ‘Made in Russia’ Festival February 21
Turkish MKE showcases defence systems at IDEX 2025
NAVDEX 2025: ‘Emirates Classification’ drives quality in national maritime i ..
Burjeel Holdings to establish leading radiation oncology network in GCC
ADSB, ASRY to promote regional excellence in production of commercial naval vess ..
At least 18 injured after plane crashes, flips on landing in Toronto
Tawazun Industrial Park, Calidus sign cooperation agreement at IDEX 2025
UAE leaders congratulate President of Gambia on Independence Day
Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Defence Minister discuss bilateral relations
At least 31 dead after bus crash in Bolivia
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chief Minister meets Sarhad Chamber delegation to address business concerns2 minutes ago
-
Utility store's employees holds protest1 hour ago
-
Earthquake tremors felt in Zhob, Kalat districts1 hour ago
-
Notorious criminals surrender to police in Ghotki1 hour ago
-
5.1-magnitude quake jolts Swat1 hour ago
-
NA reaffirms Pakistan’s unwavering moral, political, diplomatic support to Kashmir issue1 hour ago
-
Pakistan to receive much-needed rain, snowfall after prolonged dry spell1 hour ago
-
SRSO's efforts supporting flood-affected communities lauded by MPA Hallar Wassan2 hours ago
-
Drug peddler arrested, 20 kg hashish, opium recovered2 hours ago
-
Speech disorders can affect ability to communicate clearly; Dr. Hira Manan2 hours ago
-
PFA discards 1500-liter adulterated milk2 hours ago
-
Sindh Ombudsman to hold open court in Khairpur on Feb 202 hours ago