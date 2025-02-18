Chief Minister meets Sarhad Chamber delegation to address business concerns

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Tuesday met with a delegation from the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industries to discuss the challenges faced by traders and industrialists in the province.

The meeting was also attended by provincial ministers Meena Khan Afridi, Abdul Karim Tordher, Muhammad Israr, and officials from the Industries Department.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister assured the business community that their issues would be resolved on a priority basis.

He encouraged local investors to take advantage of the province’s vast opportunities, particularly in the mining sector. He highlighted that the provincial government has established its own mining company to modernize and develop the industry.

The Chief Minister also emphasized that the government is introducing an investment-friendly law to simplify business processes and provide all necessary facilities through a one-window operation.

To support industries, the government is laying new provincial transmission lines to supply electricity at lower rates.

Several power projects are expected to generate around 800 megawatts of electricity in the coming years.

He further stated that industrial and commercial growth is key to reducing unemployment in the province.

A new lease policy is being introduced to promote the commercial sector, and commercial plazas under the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project in Peshawar will be completed by June this year.

To provide relief to the business community, the provincial government will offer tax concessions to industrialists.

Additionally, traffic congestion in Peshawar will be addressed with the construction of seven new underpasses. The Chief Minister assured the delegation that any issues related to the Federal government would be taken up with the relevant authorities.

The delegation expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for his commitment to addressing their concerns and assured their full support in the province’s economic development.