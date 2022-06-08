Chief Minister meets young boy whose music video goes viral

A laborer boy whose music video had gone viral on social media met with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan at CM house on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :A laborer boy whose music video had gone viral on social media met with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan at CM house on Thursday.

The chief minister had invited the talented and hardworking boy named Asif, hailing from Bannu, for a meeting after a video in he was seen singing a Pashto song in melodious voice went viral on social media.

Mahmood Khan also announced financial assistance for Asif to encourage him to pursue his dreams. He also directed the department of culture to take necessary steps to polish up the skills and talent of the young boy.

The chief minister said that provincial government would give full patronage to all talented youth to hone their hidden skills.

During the meeting, the young singer voiced his desire to meet Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and the CM vowed to fulfill his desire.