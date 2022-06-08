UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Meets Young Boy Whose Music Video Goes Viral

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2022 | 07:05 PM

Chief Minister meets young boy whose music video goes viral

A laborer boy whose music video had gone viral on social media met with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan at CM house on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :A laborer boy whose music video had gone viral on social media met with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan at CM house on Thursday.

The chief minister had invited the talented and hardworking boy named Asif, hailing from Bannu, for a meeting after a video in he was seen singing a Pashto song in melodious voice went viral on social media.

Mahmood Khan also announced financial assistance for Asif to encourage him to pursue his dreams. He also directed the department of culture to take necessary steps to polish up the skills and talent of the young boy.

The chief minister said that provincial government would give full patronage to all talented youth to hone their hidden skills.

During the meeting, the young singer voiced his desire to meet Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and the CM vowed to fulfill his desire.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Bannu Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Music Social Media Young All From Government

Recent Stories

MEPs vote down key part of EU climate plan

MEPs vote down key part of EU climate plan

2 minutes ago
 Bugti grieved over tragic bus accident in Qilla Sa ..

Bugti grieved over tragic bus accident in Qilla Saifullah

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad Traffic Police conducts road safety work ..

Islamabad Traffic Police conducts road safety workshop

2 minutes ago
 JUI-F Sukkur condemns blasphemy of Holy Prophet (S ..

JUI-F Sukkur condemns blasphemy of Holy Prophet (SAW)

2 minutes ago
 DIGPs, SSPs ordered to personally supervise snap c ..

DIGPs, SSPs ordered to personally supervise snap checking

23 minutes ago
 Against Type: Russian print artist makes posters f ..

Against Type: Russian print artist makes posters for peace

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.