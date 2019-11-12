Chief Minister Mehmood Khan inaugurates Agriculture Emergency Program in Bajaur; 28,000 acre barren land to be made cultivable

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) : Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa , Mehmood Khan Tuesday inaugurated Agriculture Emergency Program in Bajaur district where 28,000 acre barren land would be made cultivable and one million chickens would be distributed among 165,000 families.

The chief minister during his day-long visit to Bajaur district inaugurated olive cultivation and its oil extracting plant for which over Rs 44.50 billion would be spent in next four-year.

The inauguration was part of implementation of the prime minister's directives for introduction of emergency program for agriculture development in tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The chief minister during briefing by the Livestock and Agriculture Department was told that work on 11 projects of fisheries, livestock and agriculture was in progress in the area.

The chief minister was told that Rs44.50billion would be spent on these projects during the next four years.

He was of the view that Agriculture Emergency Program will bring an economic revolution in tribal districts and the tribal people would be able to earn ample livelihood to lead a satisfactory life.

The prime minister, he said was taking keen interest in development of merged districts and its people and the initiative taken today was part of these endeavors.

The chief minister also distributed poultry products and wheat seed among people and urged upon them to add their share in making the Agriculture Emergency Program a success story.

On the occasion, the chief minister was briefed that with a cost of Rs 2195 million wheat seed would be distributed in Bajaur for cultivation on an area of 4500 acre of land.

It was said that at present 1.9 million acre of land was under cultivation across the province out of which 56 per cent was arid, adding that 1.3 million acre land could bring under cultivation.

Later, the CM distributed motorcycles among the staff of livestock department.