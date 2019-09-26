UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Mehmood Khan Sends Relief Goods To Earthquake Hit Areas In Kashmir

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 01:21 PM

The Pakistan Disaster management Authority (PDMA) delegation has left for Earthquake hit areas in Kashmir with relief goods on the direction of CM KPK

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th September, 2019) The Pakistan Disaster management Authority (PDMA) delegation has left for Earthquake hit areas in Kashmir with relief goods on the direction of CM KPK.According to media reports, relief goods have been sent on the direction of Chief Minister Mehmood Khan while PDMA director general headed the delegation.

The relief goods dispatched by KP government include 400 beds, 400 blanket, 200 tents, 200 medicines and 800 mosquito nets.

