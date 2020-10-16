Chief Minister message on International Day for Eradication of Poverty

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said that economic disparities are needed to be removed to alleviate poverty

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said that economic disparities are needed to be removed to alleviate poverty.

In his message on the International Day for Eradication of Poverty, the CM said poverty alleviation would help in overcoming intolerance in society because the unjustified distribution of resources widens economic gulf at the grassroots.

The CM said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has full understanding of issues faced by the poverty-stricken segments and different steps were taken to improve their quality of life. He added the rich should also attend to this social issue and lend a helping hand to governmental efforts. This day encourages collective efforts to lessen the difficulties of the indigent strata and the nation should reiterate that all-out efforts would be made for the welfare of the hapless, concluded the chief minister.