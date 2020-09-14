UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Message On International Day Of Democracy

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 07:02 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that continuity of democracy ensures socio-economic development of human-beings

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that continuity of democracy ensures socio-economic development of human-beings.

In his message on International Day of Democracy, the CM stated that democracy plays a key role in ensuring equal rights for all, says a handout issued here Monday.

Democracy partners people in authority and provides an environment for the protection and effective realization of human rights, he said.

The CM reiterated the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) strongly believed in the promotion of democratic values and was working for strengthening democratic institutions at the grassroots.

On the other side, India- the so-called claimant of the world's biggest democracy, was fast eroding democracy in Occupied Kashmir, he lamented.

The chief minister deplored that India has, even, deprived the oppressed Kashmiris of their democratic rights and, instead of giving any democratic right to the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir, the hindu supremacist Modi regime is committing barbaric crimes against the hapless Kashmiris.

The international community should take notice of this dictatorialmanoeuvring of the Modi regime, concluded the CM.

