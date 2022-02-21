Chief Minister message on International Mother Language Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday said that language was not only a mean of expression of human emotions but also a conspicuous identity of nations.

In his message on International Mother Language Day, the chief minister said that the promotion of mother tongue was an important need as the importance of mother tongue could not be denied even in this ever changing digital world.

He said that language gave a strong identity to nations and protection of mother tongue was a social responsibility of all of us, he maintained.

He said the education of children in their mother tongue yielded a positive effect on their mental development, adding the status of mother tongues as a national identity and a valuable cultural heritage was undeniable.

He observed that every word and phrase in the mother tongue contains national traditions, culture, mental and spiritual experiences. Language was a social gift that should be passed to the next generation overtime, he asserted.

The mother tongue was considered an effective means of preserving and promoting culturalheritage, he said, adding that mother languages could create better awareness of cultural,historical and social traditions around the world.