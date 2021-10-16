(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday said that elimination of the poverty was among the top priorities of the incumbent government.

He said "We are fully aware of the difficulties and problems of the under privileged segment of the society." In his message on International Day for Eradication of the Poverty, CM said that the government had launched a number of projects which focus on welfare as well as uplift the living standard of such deprived segments of the society.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the rapid process of industrialization could eliminate poverty by providing maximum employment opportunities.

He termed the redressal of economic inequalities to overcome poverty was the prime need of the time. He said poverty elimination was of utmost necessity to eradicate extremist approach from the society, adding that inequitable distribution of resources increases economic disparities.

Usman Buzdar stressed upon well-to-do to put all their efforts for the eradication of poverty as it was their national and social responsibility. He said that today's message was that every individual of the society should play its due role for the poverty elimination as this day provides an opportunity to take steps to lessen the hardships of poor people.