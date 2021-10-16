UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Message On 'Int'l Day For Eradication Of The Poverty'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 09:52 PM

Chief Minister message on 'Int'l Day for Eradication of the Poverty'

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday said that elimination of the poverty was among the top priorities of the incumbent government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday said that elimination of the poverty was among the top priorities of the incumbent government.

He said "We are fully aware of the difficulties and problems of the under privileged segment of the society." In his message on International Day for Eradication of the Poverty, CM said that the government had launched a number of projects which focus on welfare as well as uplift the living standard of such deprived segments of the society.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the rapid process of industrialization could eliminate poverty by providing maximum employment opportunities.

He termed the redressal of economic inequalities to overcome poverty was the prime need of the time. He said poverty elimination was of utmost necessity to eradicate extremist approach from the society, adding that inequitable distribution of resources increases economic disparities.

Usman Buzdar stressed upon well-to-do to put all their efforts for the eradication of poverty as it was their national and social responsibility. He said that today's message was that every individual of the society should play its due role for the poverty elimination as this day provides an opportunity to take steps to lessen the hardships of poor people.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Poor Punjab All From Government Top Employment Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

&#039;Art and Architecture Series&#039; showcases ..

&#039;Art and Architecture Series&#039; showcases distinct features of Sheikh Za ..

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan donates another 16 truckloads of relief g ..

Pakistan donates another 16 truckloads of relief goods to Afghanistan

2 minutes ago
 Kohli hails impact of 'inspirational' mentor Dhoni ..

Kohli hails impact of 'inspirational' mentor Dhoni

2 minutes ago
 MPAs from Rawalpindi called on CM Buzdar

MPAs from Rawalpindi called on CM Buzdar

2 minutes ago
 RugbyU: Top 14 results

RugbyU: Top 14 results

25 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 4 more patients, infects 308 other ..

COVID-19 claims 4 more patients, infects 308 others

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.