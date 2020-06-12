UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister, Minister Discuss Matters About Budget Session

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 08:39 PM

Chief Minister, minister discuss matters about budget session

Provincial Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed matters relating to budget session of the Punjab Assembly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed matters relating to budget session of the Punjab Assembly.

They also discussed safety measures for MPAs from coronavirus during the session.

The chief minister directed that precautionary measures should be efficiently implemented as the budget session was being held in a local hotel, instead of the Punjab Assembly, to ensure safety of the members. The coronavirus pandemic had affected every segment of the society, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that measures would be proposed to protect the poor segments in the upcoming budget and added that a comprehensive strategy had been devised for providing relief to the common man. Every segment would be taken care of in the next budget, he said.

A relief-providing budget would be presented despite difficult circumstances and unnecessary expenditures would be decreased, he said.

The PTI-led government was creating ease in lives of people and the mission of publicservice would be completed, he said and added the government would accelerate the journeyof public service.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Poor Budget Law Minister Hotel Man From Government Punjab Assembly Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed values efforts of Russian, Germ ..

25 minutes ago

Infinix Partners up with Daraz to bring Exclusive ..

1 hour ago

1266 coronavirus patients recovered in Rawalpindi

30 seconds ago

People largely hail relief budget announced for 20 ..

31 seconds ago

Govt to rationalize areas under major crops to pre ..

35 seconds ago

Over 500 new coronavirus cases in Kuwait, six deat ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.