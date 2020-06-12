Chief Minister, minister discuss matters about budget session

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed matters relating to budget session of the Punjab Assembly.

They also discussed safety measures for MPAs from coronavirus during the session.

The chief minister directed that precautionary measures should be efficiently implemented as the budget session was being held in a local hotel, instead of the Punjab Assembly, to ensure safety of the members. The coronavirus pandemic had affected every segment of the society, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that measures would be proposed to protect the poor segments in the upcoming budget and added that a comprehensive strategy had been devised for providing relief to the common man. Every segment would be taken care of in the next budget, he said.

A relief-providing budget would be presented despite difficult circumstances and unnecessary expenditures would be decreased, he said.

The PTI-led government was creating ease in lives of people and the mission of publicservice would be completed, he said and added the government would accelerate the journeyof public service.