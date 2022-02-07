UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Condoles Demise Of Sadiq Sanjarani's Grandmother

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2022 | 10:18 PM

Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condoles demise of Sadiq Sanjarani's grandmother

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has expressed his grief and sorrow over the demise of the grandmother of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has expressed his grief and sorrow over the demise of the grandmother of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani on Monday.

In a condolence statement, the Chief Minister prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Senate Balochistan Chief Minister Family

Recent Stories

Two More Crew Members of Nigerian Oil Vessel Found ..

Two More Crew Members of Nigerian Oil Vessel Found Dead After Explosion - Owner ..

1 minute ago
 Kiev Hopes for Further Normandy Format Aides' Talk ..

Kiev Hopes for Further Normandy Format Aides' Talks After Meeting in Berlin

1 minute ago
 Police arrest 11 accused , recovered motorcycle, l ..

Police arrest 11 accused , recovered motorcycle, liquor,gutka

2 minutes ago
 130 more patients test Covid positive in Hyderabad ..

130 more patients test Covid positive in Hyderabad

4 minutes ago
 Germany to boost troop deployment in Lithuania ami ..

Germany to boost troop deployment in Lithuania amid Ukraine tensions: minister

4 minutes ago
 HESCO suspends 3 SDOs, RO due to their poor perfor ..

HESCO suspends 3 SDOs, RO due to their poor performance

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>