Published February 07, 2022
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has expressed his grief and sorrow over the demise of the grandmother of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani on Monday.
In a condolence statement, the Chief Minister prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.