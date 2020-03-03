Chief Minister monitoring team visits DHQ Hospital Jhang

The monitoring team of Chief Minister Punjab paid a surprise visit to DHQ Hospital on Tuesday and checked medical emergency, medicines stock room, pharmacy and different wards and reviewed facilities being provided to patients in the hospital

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The monitoring team of Chief Minister Punjab paid a surprise visit to DHQ Hospital on Tuesday and checked medical emergency, medicines stock room, pharmacy and different wards and reviewed facilities being provided to patients in the hospital.

Hospital MS Dr Asfandyar briefed the team. He said the best treatment facilities were being provided to patients as per health map of the Punjab government.

The members of the team met patients and asked about medical facilities.